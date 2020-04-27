City councilors should know that housing is human right

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Last week, I attended the virtual city council meeting. At one point, I called in during open comment, and said that “housing is a human right.” Several members smirked at that, so I think maybe we need a little bit of education there (to say nothing of compassion and political literacy).

“Housing as a human right” has been part of the International Bill of Human Rights since its instantiation in 1948. It is not some arbitrary device that millennials have invented in order to not pay rent. It is a tenet of human rights that acknowledges that if we have the ability to provide, we should do so. People need food and shelter in order to live.

Under capitalism, our country has been enormously productive (I’m not saying this is a good thing but it is a fact); we’ve produced more than we need. The failure is one of distribution. It is not profitable to put unhoused people in open hotel rooms for the night, so that never happens. But it should happen, because housing is a human right. I thought we were getting closer to realizing that, but city council reminded me that there’s still work to be done.

Sarah Snyder,

Missoula

