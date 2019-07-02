{{featured_button_text}}
Letter

The stream of logic thought process:

1. The City of Missoula annexes 3,200 acres of county land near the airport; and

2. the mayor's budget requests three additional police officers to patrol the new annexation; therefore

3. the Missoula County Sheriff's Office should drop three deputies from its rolls since it is no longer responsible for this annexed area?

The big question remains: why would the City annex an area so crime-ridden that it requires three additional officers to patrol it?

Dick Mangan,

Missoula

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
1
0
0

Tags