The stream of logic thought process:
1. The City of Missoula annexes 3,200 acres of county land near the airport; and
2. the mayor's budget requests three additional police officers to patrol the new annexation; therefore
3. the Missoula County Sheriff's Office should drop three deputies from its rolls since it is no longer responsible for this annexed area?
The big question remains: why would the City annex an area so crime-ridden that it requires three additional officers to patrol it?
Dick Mangan,
Missoula