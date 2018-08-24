There is a 5-letter word that describes Missoula city government: GREED. The mayor is proposing an almost 4 percent property tax increase because he feels local government must “find new money.” Additionally, two special assessment districts will be increased again. In eight years, the Roads District has increased 1,429 percent and the Parks District has increased 1,028 percent. This is an egregious abuse of Missoula taxpayers.
Nonprofits don’t pay property taxes. Open space takes property off the tax rolls. Economic development within tax increment financing districts produces more taxes, but the increased revenue goes back into that district for special projects, not into the city’s general fund. These are three ways that the tax burden is shifted to the rest of us, as taxpayers are forced to make up for money that should be going to fund schools, police, fire, roads … the essentials that a civil society agrees are the responsibility of government.
We have a government that spends too much and refuses to cut back or even slow the growth of its reach. The mayor and city council refuse to hold the line and stop the long march through our pocketbooks. Be at city council chambers Aug. 27. Voice your objections.
Fredericka I. Thompson,
Missoula