City keeps going forward with bad ideas

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When the Missoula Redevelopment Agency spent $800,0000 on West Broadway Island, everyone knew that it was a bad idea. Everyone except the "Engenites," that is.

Now it has turned into a transient camp. Imagine that. Camps are now forming on the north side of the river west of Broadway. Although they are on city property, the only access is to trespass on private property.

Millions of federal, state and local dollars have gone to clean up the river and now the city is allowing the riverbank from Kim Williams Trail to Reserve Street to become a homeless tent city. Everywhere of course except McCormick Park, where the politicians go to congratulate themselves.

Now the city is going to open a pest house a block from the river. Good thinking, Mr. Mayor.

Rob Foote,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0