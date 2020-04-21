City keeps going forward with bad ideas

City keeps going forward with bad ideas

{{featured_button_text}}

When the Missoula Redevelopment Agency spent $800,0000 on West Broadway Island, everyone knew that it was a bad idea. Everyone except the "Engenites," that is.

Now it has turned into a transient camp. Imagine that. Camps are now forming on the north side of the river west of Broadway. Although they are on city property, the only access is to trespass on private property.

Millions of federal, state and local dollars have gone to clean up the river and now the city is allowing the riverbank from Kim Williams Trail to Reserve Street to become a homeless tent city. Everywhere of course except McCormick Park, where the politicians go to congratulate themselves.

Now the city is going to open a pest house a block from the river. Good thinking, Mr. Mayor.

Rob Foote,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News