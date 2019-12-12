Each year, the City of Missoula posts a leaf collection schedule on its website, complete with a map.
The city is divided up into four areas, and leaf collection begins in Area 1 on Oct. 28.
It takes just five days to do that area, which encompasses the Northside.
I imagine by now, all of those people have streets free of leaves.
Unfortunately, that’s not the case at my house. I live in Area 4, which is mainly the South Hills region.
Our leaves are picked up last, beginning Nov. 24 and going until Nov. 29.
Leaf collection ended 10 days ago, yet the leaves I raked out into the street months ago are still sitting there.
This happens each year. Usually the leaves are all snowed on by now, but that’s not the case this year. They’d be easy to pick up.
I wonder if the city will pick up my leaves.
I doubt it.
Greg Strandberg,
Missoula