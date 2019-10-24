There is precedent for the contract terms the city just gave Nick Checota: the disastrous ones Mayor John Engen gave to Carlisle Group.
Then, the agreement obligated Carlisle to do nothing and changing course cost millions. Now, a contract cedes for 75 years total control of event center booking and ticket sales to the Checota monopoly. Missoula will become addicted to the incidental revenues generated, and when Checota wants something, all he has to do is stop booking events. Engen has sold us out to an oligarch he has created.
Worse, he cut out the public by moving the vote from the regular Monday night council meeting to a 2:15 p.m. meeting the preceding Wednesday, when working folks could not attend. He said he did it because rumors begin easily in Missoula and it was important to get ahead of them. By that outrageous maneuver, Engen created more rumors than he quelled.
And his faux-left sycophants on the council went along with the evasion of working class input, just as they did with Checota's claim than $10/hour is a "living wage."
You have free articles remaining.
The Missoulian failed in its duty to be citizens' eyes and ears; the mayor's meeting rescheduling got not one word in its reporting.
J. Kevin Hunt,
Missoula