City needs to clarify term before funding

City needs to clarify term before funding

On June 24, the Missoula City Council held its first “ad hoc committee for public safety and systemic racism.” It introduced the LEARN Missoula research team. Its mandate: uncover systemic racism. Three LEARN team members are University of Montana employees. UM President Bodnar applauded its formation.

On Aug. 31, the council budgeted $100,000 for LEARN Missoula, saying more is required “to affect the change that needs to happen.”

This item appeared on the Nov. 18 Committee of the Whole agenda:

“Approve and authorize the Mayor to sign a contract for LEARN Missoula for $75,000 to conduct a thorough research project and provide a place-based action plan that is created and centered upon Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC).” Planning Director Pehan revealed the team's mandate:

LEARN Missoula's vision is to use BIPOC-generated knowledge to envision and design solutions and action strategies for transforming Missoula into a place and space of equality, equity and inclusion where whiteness is de-centered at a structural level, particularly in local government.

On Nov. 23, the council approved $75,000 for the LEARN team. Before more taxes are directed to this project, the city must clarify what "de-centering whiteness in local government" means.

Thank you.

Dennis Gordon,

Missoula

