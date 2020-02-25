City of Missoula doesn't collect revenue from water warranties

City of Missoula doesn't collect revenue from water warranties

A reader asked (letter, Feb. 21) about Missoula’s partnership with Service Line Warranties of America (SLWA). On behalf of HomeServe, SLWA’s parent company, I’m pleased to respond.

Last year Missoula decided to participate in SLWA’s Service Line Warranty Program, endorsed by the National League of Cities and Montana League of Cities and Towns. The program, now launching, allows homeowners to purchase affordable emergency repair plans that cover the portion of water and wastewater lines that connect their homes to the city’s system that is the homeowner’s responsibility.

HomeServe and SLWA, with A+ Better Business Bureau ratings, serve more than 4.2 million customers across the U.S. and Canada and partner with 750 municipalities (like Missoula) and utilities. While some partners use program incentives to fund other municipal priorities, Missoula is passing all savings along to residents in the form of lower plan premiums.

In the U.S. since 2003, our company is well-established and underwritten by A-rated insurers. Missoula residents can be confident that, when an emergency arises, we’ll be there to help ease the financial burden and inconvenience. We ensure a local, licensed contractor gets the job done quickly and expertly and that payment for covered repairs is taken care of.

Questions? Call 1-866-922-9006.

Myles Meehan, 

vice president,

Corporate Communications,

HomeServe USA,

Norwalk, Connecticut 

