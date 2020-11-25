City of Missoula invites mayhem

Here is the Missoula Chamber Of Commerce mission statement: "We are devoted to making our community a great place to live, work and raise families. Everything we are and everything we do is in service of a stronger business community."

Here is the mission statement for Mayor Engen and the Missoula city government: "We are devoted to making our community a great place to live for any homeless able-bodied male with a substance abuse problem and with a tendency toward murder, rape and other forms of mayhem. If you agree to move here, you must drop hypodermic needles in parks and playgrounds, defecate and urinate in public, curse and harass our citizens, and disrupt our businesses.

"In exchange for your services, we promise to provide you with free board and room at the Poverello Center, or in our recently opened facility in the heart of our community on North Avenue and Johnson Streets. Or, if you prefer outdoor camping, we will soon be opening a very nice campground featuring heated wall tents, daily meals and medical care.

"This offer will not expire. There is no limit to our stupidity. Remember, the welcome mat is always out. Spread the word."

Dennis Gordon,

Missoula

