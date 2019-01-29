It’s easy to fault the City for those things it hasn’t done (Jan. 20 letter). To connect ongoing problems which the City is addressing with unrelated projects is at best misinformed, and disingenuous at the least.
As a landscape design professional, I am familiar with each example. The West Broadway island bridge will provide much-needed and improved public access to an area favored by locals for its river access, likely forcing transient campers to move elsewhere.
While the Northside overpass has had its problems with ongoing vandalism, it still provides much-needed non-motorized access over the rail yard.
The Reserve Street pedestrian/bicycle overpass may appear “little used,” when, in fact, it provides a safe and convenient way for a growing number of walkers and cyclists to access the 45-mile-long Bitterroot Trail all the way to Hamilton.
Similarly, the Russell Street underpass will simplify the lives of many who live west of Russell and wish to get safely downtown or to the university. It is part of the extensive Milwaukee Road Path system I designed as the project landscape architect working with local engineers starting some 20 years ago.
I hope that John Rice will take advantage of these truly public improvements.
Kent Watson,
Missoula