Day by day, the heart of Missoula is losing its charm, its historical buildings, its artfulness and its personality. Brick by brick, we are becoming “Anytown, USA.”
Thousands across the state, and country, choose to make Missoula home because of its, until recently, richly preserved history. But it’s now becoming increasingly clear that city officials, partnered with anxious developers, are placing profit over community, replacing much of what Missoula stands for with generic hotels and (proposed) luxury condos. To many of us, it appears that the power of the gavel has, once more, usurped the power of the citizens who live and work in this community.
The recent 40-48-unit high-end condo proposed on South Fourth Street East is a glaring example of this unscrupulous agenda.
There is nothing that can be gained, and much that can be lost from a community that forgets its past and decimates precious artifacts of its early days. To behave otherwise is to erase the foundation this city grew from and reveals a stunning lack of historical perspective inappropriate for anyone elected to higher office.
You have free articles remaining.
We urge the city to rethink your rush to bulldoze, and table the council vote on Dec. 16.
Dana Boussard,
Missoula