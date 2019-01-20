Westside folks complain about the safety of their neighborhood on account of transients. City's response: build a half-million-dollar bridge to an undevelopable floodplain island across from the Poverello Center.
Folks complain about the cost of sidewalks, snow removal, the condition of city streets and pollution from bottlenecks. City's response: build a little-used walk bridge over railroad tracks with elevators that had to be removed on account of vandalism, a little-used million-dollar walk bridge over Reserve Street, and a multi-million-dollar underpass at Russell Street instead of diverting pedestrians half a block to the Wyoming Street crossing. Purchase land for a city park one block from another park.
As a result in part of a free city bus system and busing our school children, city sidewalks are used less today than 50 years ago. Sidewalks are only needed on one side of the street. Walking along Missoula's air-polluted streets is a health risk.
We have unemployed citizens on welfare and University of Montana students begging for jobs that pay a livable wage. City's response: directly or indirectly contribute more to welfare while contributing directly or indirectly to private corporations paying minimum wages. Perhaps walking some of the city's trails will relieve the hunger pains of our poor.
John Rice,
Missoula