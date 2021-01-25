City sales tax will be detrimental

The city sales tax was first proposed in 2009, when I ran for City Commission. I unearthed that Polson was initially denied but later given resort designation based on faulty analysis of manipulated data. I exposed those documents and facts on my campaign website. It was voted down by 84%.

Recently, I created “polsonresorttax.info” website which includes 2009 content and many new documents and current data.

City Commission was prodded to propose it again in 2016. Acting responsibly, they refused. One of many reasons was that it would cause resentment towards exempt tribal members and tribal businesses.

In a legally botched procedure last summer, EDC rehashed a proposal to City Commission. During the fall, ignoring all opposing concerns and abrogating facts, City Commission plodded to put it on a February 2, 2021 election.

2009 proposal was 6 months per year, for 10 years. Current proposal is 12 months per year, for 20 years. Stakes raised to “double or nothing”, City went all out to sell this immoral, illegal tax through public and private presentations, and expensive ads.