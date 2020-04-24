City should acquire additional businesses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The city of Missoula has acquired the water company, a composting business and now a motel. With this entrepreneurial and socialistic philosophy guiding us, I thought I'd offer the following actions, knowing full well the council and mayor appreciate public input:

1. Purchase the Big Dipper, our popular iconic ice cream palace, which would enable the council to donate their complimentary cones to the homeless.

2. Buy the Oxford, close to the city offices and the menu features "eggs and brains" (need I say more?).

3. Take over ownership of the Missoulian, actually not necessary considering the tenor of its editorials and slanted coverage of municipal activities.

4. Make the Russell Bridge a toll bridge, with the revenue to pay for the motel.

Finally, the city should acquire the campus in its entirety. With distance learning and online courses, dorms will be empty and college buildings unnecessary. The Washington Stadium should remain as is.

Mike Jakupcak,

Missoula

