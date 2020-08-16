City should thank county taxpayers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Well, I see the City Council has approved the purchase of 19 acres on Scott Street using $10.7 million of tax increment finance money, including bond issues.

Let me put that into plain English: Of that $10.7 million property tax money you paid into, around $3 million would have gone to the county. In other words, the city of Missoula should thank the taxpayers of Condon, Seeley Lake, Bonner, Frenchtown and the other 10 or so forgotten towns in Missoula County for the money. And my opponent said nothing.

Any time you read that Missoula uses TIF money for projects, it’s your tax money being used. Not for roads, snow removal and other county services. I think you should be mad as hell. Remember, the city bought a new Elections Office, the Sleepy Inn, and is looking at the federal building. Remember this: those property owners are no longer paying property taxes, so that responsibility falls to not only Missoula city residents, but county residents as well. And again my opponent says nothing.

Alan Ault,

Republican candidate for

Missoula County Commissioner,

Missoula

