The recent controversy over un-shoveled residents' sidewalk snow fines raises an interesting equity question. Often the sidewalks are cleared of snow but the residential streets are not plowed by the city.
There is an equitable solution to this dilemma.
The City Council needs to amend the statute as follows:
1. Residents shall not be fined for not shoveling if their street is not plowed by 9 a.m.
2. If the residents’ sidewalk is shoveled but their street is not plowed by 9 a.m., the city shall pay the corresponding fine to the resident.
In this equitable way both parties will receive equal treatment and keep each on task.
Gerard Berens,
Missoula