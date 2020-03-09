City wasting money on train noise study

A $26,000 study of noise?

Railroad crossings at two locations in Missoula are subject to noise studies, at the cost of $26,000.

I am really concerned that the people working for the city of Missoula have absolutely no common sense.

Why not contact the railroad and ask them what they could do about the horn-blowing noise?

Better yet, contact cities that have this problem and have solved it. A few phone calls or letters surely would not cost $26,000.

The city of Missoula loves to solve problems and create jobs. What about all the money that was spent on a master plan for the city?

I was always under the impression that city employees who are paid with taxpayer money are supposed to solve these problems. The wish list created by city officials and then handed off to consultants has cost Missoula taxpayers a lot of money.

Bruce Anderson,

Missoula

