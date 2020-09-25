Civility, respect and decency down the drain

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the presidential campaign in full swing, I can’t help having a feeling of helplessness as I watch all sense of civility, respect, and decency go down the drain. One can’t blame Donald Trump completely for his lies and made up propaganda to bolster his reelection; it’s the “enablers” who believe his nonsense and tolerate his egregious behavior.

Beginning with the Senate and his handpicked flunky Attorney General Bill Barr, it’s sad to see how low these men and women will stoop to put their own self-interest on the coattails of Trump, instead of doing what is morally right to protect our democracy. They all took an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution, but that went right out the window on Trump’s first day in office when he started to cash in while they sat on their tongues.

Then there was the Senate impeachment trial where there was another oath sworn to, to be a “fair and impartial juror” which was completely abandoned by all Republicans, including our own phony Steve Daines. Maybe I watch too many John Wayne movies, but there was a time when a man’s word meant something. Wouldn’t all criminals, whether guilty or innocent, love to have a trial without witnesses or evidence? So much for “Mr. Law and Order”.