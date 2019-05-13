{{featured_button_text}}
Letter

To put it as mildly as possible, I was extremely disappointed when I saw the ethnic slur used by Lee Onishuk in a May 9 letter to the editor. As this is the first time I’ve observed the Missoulian giving space to a form of hate speech, I’m going to assume this just slipped by.

In times of war or international conflict we, as a nation, have historically fallen into an unfortunate place of applying derogatory and dehumanizing terms to an enemy. In the Iraq War it was “t***l h**d," during the Vietnam War, “g**k," and in World War II, "k***t." A human foible, perhaps; nevertheless, terms that should not be used by anyone claiming to be a member of a civilized and tolerant community.

Lee Onishuk, you owe the citizens of Missoula an apology; especially those of German descent. Sadly, I don’t expect one will be forthcoming. But I’ll keep my fingers crossed that you’ll mature a bit and avoid hurtful terminology in the future.

To the editors of the Missoulian, please give a tune up to your filters for ethnic slurs and other hate speech as you consider letters for publication. Thank you.

Eugene Schmitz,

Missoula

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags