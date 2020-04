We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

When a person living in Westby, Montana, ambles to the far east side of town (in North Dakota) to visit and have a cup of coffee, would that person, upon strolling home, have to quarantine for two weeks? The governor's COVID-19 response plan says so. What's your interpretation?