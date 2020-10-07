Clean house, starting with FBI

Many of our government organizations remind me of cancer. You fight cancer and kill off 99% of the weaker cells but the strong ones (read self-serving, crooked here) remain, and it returns virulent.
The FBI was founded in 1908 as the BOI, Bureau of Investigation, and evolved into the FBI. With all the good it’s done for the country, it’s had a jaded past, with a cross-dressing, vindictive director running the organization for decades. The strong, who were not necessarily concerned with doing their job in a manner respectful to what law enforcement should be — just that, enforcement of the law — rose to the top because of their success. But success by questionable methods. As in Comey and Strzok at the top. The cream always rises to the top, but often sours.
Should Donald Trump be re-elected, with Greg Gianforte, Steve Daines and Matt Rosendale so "Make America Great" can continue, I hope Trump’s first act is to fire Director Wray and appoint someone who’s proved to be a critic, who’ll scrub the deep state out of the FBI. Trey Gowdy or Devin Nunes, who’ve studied the FBI for decades. All they’ve said rings true to me.
It’s time to clean house.
Larry Martin,
Clinton
