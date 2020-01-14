"Well, isn't that special," in the words of the "church lady" (Dana Carvey) from the early years of Saturday Night Live. If I didn't know better, I'd say Tom Winters (guest column, Jan. 8) is running for office.
My only response is: clean your own laundry before you attack the opposition. Both parties need to clean their own houses before they cast dispersion on the other party. It's this kind of vicious attack that has fueled the fires that have torn this country apart. Your tirade has accomplished nothing more than to fuel these fires.
Winters, I would suggest you attempt to find common ground with your Republican adversaries and work towards a compromise. Otherwise, I feel your tenure in the Legislature will be short-lived.
Michael Boehme,
Missoula