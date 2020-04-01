Clear communication needed for productive discussions

Clear communication needed for productive discussions

"Missoula needs to get TIF discussion back on track," Missoulian editorial, March 9, deserves recognition for addressing the need to clear up misunderstandings by improving communications. I agree, public support is an important piece of the TIF program. In order to gain the general public's support, information must be presented as clearly as possible.

The editorial references development of the Mercantile property: "[I]t is surrounded by upgraded public infrastructure — $1.9 million in TIF reimbursements for new sidewalks, lights, trees and utility lines. That money comes from the increase in taxable value caused by an increase in property value." This is not clear to the layman. We see "$1.9 million in sidewalks, lights, trees, and utility lines" and don't know for certain where the money comes from. The following sentence, about taxable value and property value, does not ease our concerns.

Clear communication with the general public is achieved with sufficient words to illustrate connections between taxpayers, developers and government. Talk like the general public, not like a city planner or politician. We want to understand and be part of productive discussions.

Christine Larson,

Missoula

