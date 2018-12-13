Re: The story on DNA Nov. 30. A few comments.
The fisher and wolverine have five toes. The lynx and bobcat have four toes. If you can’t tell a bobcat track from a lynx track, get your eyes checked.
I am sure there are 100 lynx in Montana. That would mean we have 100,000 bobcats. That would be nice for us trappers.
You follow tracks backwards to find DNA. Only an idiot would do that.
This nonsense of endangered species is just a good way to spend taxpayer money chasing your tail. These species are not endangered. This has been going on for years. They should be extinct by now.
K.C. Smith,
Frenchtown