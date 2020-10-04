'Clear differences' Daines should note

Dear U.S. Sen. Steve Daines:

You have described your changed attitude in allowing Donald Trump to name a U.S. Supreme Court nominee this close to Election Day, compared to not allowing Barack Obama to name his nominee four years ago, eight months before the impending election, by saying only that “clear differences” led you to take an opposite position to the one you took then.

Golly — what might those differences be? Oh, here’s the big difference I’m sure you noticed: In 2016 our president was a brilliant, competent, honest Black man, while today’s president is an ignorant, incompetent, dishonest white buffoon, not really all that different from yourself — so your affinity for him is understandable.

But as you approach a vote to confirm Trump’s nominee, you may not realize the probable consequences of such approval. It would likely lead to the termination of the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) in the midst of this coronavirus pandemic, leaving thousands of Montanans and millions of Americans without any health care, with only whatever pre-existing conditions the virus leaves behind, untreated. Further, one trusts it will surely mark your last mindless vote as an embarrassing, unprincipled U.S. senator — we Montanans will see to that.

Bill Boughton,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 3 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1