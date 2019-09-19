Jonathan Oberlander has provided a clear description of how misinterpretation of the Medicare for All label has been transformed from describing real single-payer reform into a confusing concept with different meanings for different people by keeping private health insurers to play a major role in marketing insurance products attached to high administrative costs for everyone, including self-insured employers.
The misleading concept is that we can have Medicare for All while still allowing individuals to obtain private plans through their employers, the individual market, or with private Medicare Advantage plans. The misleading concept is that it really doesn’t make a difference if private, for-profit insurance health plans is an option.
The nation hasn’t grasped that not only are private plans responsible for creating barriers to care through high deductibles and limited provider networks but are responsible for the profoundly costly insurance administrative waste of billions of dollars, and are responsible for the excessive prices in health care.
The pure Medicare for All model without private insurers recovers waste and redirects it to filling voids in care for the currently uninsured and underinsured. Individuals and families reap significant rewards if Improved and Expanded Medicare for All is put in place through legislation.
Richard A. Damon,
Bozeman