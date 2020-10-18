Climate advocate needed on PSC

As COVID-19 cases rise in Montana, we are grappling with decisions that will impact the way forward for our families and children. Unfortunately, we are also facing another public health crisis.

As a pediatrician, I am concerned about the health impact of climate change on our children. It is estimated that 88% of the burden of climate related disease occurs in children under 5 years of age. Children have a higher exposure to air, food, and water per kilogram of weight, making them a more sensitive group.

We have an opportunity to elect local candidates who can lift up the economy and promote a renewable energy transition. Montana Public Service Commission candidate Monica Tranel aptly observes that the PSC is the most important office you’ve never heard of. The PSC sets rates for our energy service, ensures reliable service and balances the interests of ratepayers with our energy future. We can safeguard our children’s future by supporting candidates who will promote investment in clean energy.

Our children will eventually remove their masks. Vote for a future in which we can ensure breathable air and a healthy climate, and please consider climate advocates like Monica Tranel when you vote.

Alison Young,

Missoula

