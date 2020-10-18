 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Climate advocate needed on PSC

Climate advocate needed on PSC

{{featured_button_text}}

As COVID-19 cases rise in Montana, we are grappling with decisions that will impact the way forward for our families and children. Unfortunately, we are also facing another public health crisis.

As a pediatrician, I am concerned about the health impact of climate change on our children. It is estimated that 88% of the burden of climate related disease occurs in children under 5 years of age. Children have a higher exposure to air, food, and water per kilogram of weight, making them a more sensitive group.

We have an opportunity to elect local candidates who can lift up the economy and promote a renewable energy transition. Montana Public Service Commission candidate Monica Tranel aptly observes that the PSC is the most important office you’ve never heard of. The PSC sets rates for our energy service, ensures reliable service and balances the interests of ratepayers with our energy future. We can safeguard our children’s future by supporting candidates who will promote investment in clean energy.

Our children will eventually remove their masks. Vote for a future in which we can ensure breathable air and a healthy climate, and please consider climate advocates like Monica Tranel when you vote.

Alison Young,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
3
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190
Letters

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190

I'll be voting "No" on CI 118 which would legalize recreational marijuana, and "No" on I 190 which would authorize our State Legislature to es…

Shame on tattlers
Letters

Shame on tattlers

Way to go you good samaritans! The Stasi would be happy to have you. Do you get a big hit of dopamine when you call the health department to t…

Racicot a traitor
Letters

Racicot a traitor

Regarding the article in the Sept. 30, Missoula, front page about Marc Racicot Turncoat. I had a few ill feelings for you when you were govern…

What was newspaper thinking?
Letters

What was newspaper thinking?

The Missoulian endorses Jennifer Fielder for the PSC because "Fielder promises to put politics aside, base her decisions on facts and keep her…

LR-130 is unnecessary
Letters

LR-130 is unnecessary

Vote "no" on LR-130. Pitched as a way to reduce regulations, LR-130 instead is the ultimate early Christmas gift for out-of-state gun manufact…

Put your guns away
Letters

Put your guns away

I ask all Americans to please put your guns away, unless your deer or elk hunting. Having Civil War II wouldn't be a healthy nor prosperous no…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News