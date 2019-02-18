Kudos to Terry McLaughlin's Feb. 11 Missoulian letter re: the fallacious and agenda-driven campaign by the corrupt and far left environmental soothsayers. Their inability to recall the well-documented history of earth's ever-variable climate fluctuations is predictable.
For 20-plus years, the enviro-terrorist cabal has been wringing their hands about man-caused global warming, rising ocean levels flooding New York City, polar bear extinction, icebergs adrift off of Portland, Oregon. And yet, we still have the likes of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and AI Gore, who has made a fortune with his predictions of climate doom and gloom, jetting around the world in his Gulfstream 3, spewing hydrocarbons into the atmosphere. And who is their willing accomplice in this charade? The "main scream" news media.
So let's forget world history and its ever-changing weather cycles (including this winter's record-breaking cold across the U.S.) and those with any cognitive abilities will see a common denominator in this whole weather issue — power and control over you and me. Just follow the money and who will profit from this greatest hoax on earth.
Ray Barry,
Hamilton