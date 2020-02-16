Climate change affects vulnerable

Climate change has been impacting our planet for years, and these impacts continue to grow. No credible climate scientist denies it.

I am a retired public health professional. I am also a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, so I am very concerned about the adverse impacts of climate on each of us, particularly those of us who are most vulnerable.

Yet too many of our elected officials resist the climate science, and our current political climate is not favorable to the kind of change we need to protect our most vulnerable. Instead of moving us toward a more sustainable future, certain politicians are rolling back critical public health protections.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

There are things we can and should do: recycle, make all the green choices we can afford, volunteer in our communities to help those most in need, and urge our elected officials to address climate change boldly and quickly.

Collectively, we aren’t doing enough, and future generations will bear the brunt. My great-great-grandson is 3 years old. If we aren’t successful in addressing our climate crisis, in 20 short years his home might resemble the place of eternal damnation instead of the Montana I’ve had the good fortune to travel and love.