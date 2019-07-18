“Thank you, Helena Mayor Collins, for speaking up for clean energy” (letter, July 14):
That’s nice. Unfortunately, this does virtually nothing about the looming threat of climate change. Sorry if I sound ungrateful, but I’ve just finished a new, highly readable, but unexpected New York Times No. 1 bestseller, "Uninhabitable Earth."
It begins, “It is worse, much worse, than you think,” and proceeds to produce the scientific evidence to back up that statement. You can read the first chapter by Googling “Uninhabitable PBS.org."
It explains the worldwide scientific community says we only have a decade left to phase out fossil fuels to have any hope of preventing “catastrophic” global warming that would cause “global economic collapse” followed by “societal collapse” (National Academy of Sciences).
The good news is it doing that won’t cost us anything. A new, detailed breakdown of the Green New Deal’s energy plan shows it will more than pay for itself (Google vox.com Evergreen), adding $500 billion annually to U.S. GDP (IPCC) and creating “essentially free” clean energy by 2030 (Financial Times, UBS Aug 2018).
But we have only a decade left to phase out fossil fuels, and as "Uninhabitable Earth" makes clear, half-measures will be useless.
Pete Kuntz,
Northglenn, Colorado