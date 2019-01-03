2018 will be remembered as the year that climate change hit home for Americans. Flood-inducing hurricanes battered the Atlantic Coast, unprecedented wildfires ravaged California, and extreme drought hit the Southwest. All these disasters were exacerbated by climate change. Many were killed in these events, and the economic costs will be astronomical.
In addition, two separate reports representing the best scientific consensus on climate change were issued late in 2018. The Fourth National Climate Assessment was put out by President Trump’s own administration. In short, it says climate change poses a severe threat to Americans' health and pocketbooks, as well as to the country’s infrastructure and natural resources. The global warming of 1.5 degrees C was put out by the International Panel on Climate Change. It warns that we have as few as 12 years to curb greenhouse gas emissions enough to prevent climate catastrophe.
Despite this, the Trump administration is in the process of rolling back regulations that limit greenhouse gas emissions from cars, power plants, and oil and gas fields. In the face of the threat that climate change poses, this is the definition of crazy. Please let our elected officials know this is unacceptable. America must act now.
David Dittloff,
Missoula