We need to call it like it is: climate change is real, its happening, and its already hurting Montanans. Just a couple weeks ago, Glacier National Park set an all-time heat record and an uncontrolled wildfire ripped across Howe Ridge, burning historic homes and endangering hikers, campers and fire fighters. A week later, Missoula broke its record for the most consecutive days without rain.
Fire is a normal part of our landscape, but we need to look around and realize that this — the extreme temperatures, extreme drought and extreme smoke — is not normal. And its only going to get worse if we continue to ignore the problem.
It's far past time for national action on climate change. I’m disappointed that the Trump administration repealed the clean power plan this week, and I’m even more disappointed that so many of Montana’s politicians supported the move. At a time when we’re all choking on smoke, how can they justify this huge step backwards?
James Walter,
Missoula