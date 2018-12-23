The world is experiencing more migration today than since World War II. Much of this increase in migration is directly related to devastating natural disasters associated with climate change, such as hurricanes, floods, droughts and fires. Building a wall will not stop the hurricanes, floods, droughts or fires.
We need to start connecting the dots to understand why more isn’t being done to combat climate change. The biggest opposition to the United Nations climate meeting in Poland was Russia, the United States, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. Besides the obvious connection between Russia and our president, Russia has the most to gain from climate change, Russia being the largest country in the world with vast areas of land becoming more inhabitable as the earth warms. This warming will also release natural resources that were previously locked in permafrost, which will make Russia very rich. Climate change will change the balance of power in the world.
We need to put all of our resources into combating climate change if we want to maintain our position as the world’s most powerful nation.
Tell your representatives to make this their priority.
Charles Widdicombe,
Missoula