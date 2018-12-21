Worried about your taxes? Then maybe you should worry about the recent report on climate change that describes what it is going to cost us.
The Missoulian recently reported on a local example; it is going to cost taxpayers $1 million to repair the damage to the Clark Fork River levee from frequent flooding in recent years, including the highest flows in a century last spring. Twenty percent of that will come from us local taxpayers.
The effects of climate change aren’t coming; they’re here, and we’re paying for them now. Next time you feel like complaining about taxes, think about doing something about them instead. Reduce your use of fossil fuels. And vote for candidates who support taking actions that would reduce future carbon emissions.
Jonathan Haber,
Missoula