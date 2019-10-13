On Oct. 2, Montana Public Service Commissioner Roger Koopman presented a column excoriating teachers in Missoula and Bozeman for allowing their students to be absent from school to join in the worldwide student led climate strike. Koopman says it’s a waste of taxpayer money to let these kids leave the school building to voice alarm about their future and protest the lack of action by leaders and the older generation in general.
Koopman bashes climate science as political ideology, disparages young people’s well-founded alarm as naïveté, refers to this existential threat as a “so-called climate crisis” and labels the worldwide call to action “world class hogwash.” In fact, Koopman’s own naïveté, chronic blind denial and total lack of action is a glaring example of what the strikers and millions of other people, who hear the overwhelming scientific consensus and see with their own eyes what is happening to our world, are railing against.
Koopman’s attitude and apparent ignorance about this unfolding catastrophe is pure foolishness. It has no place and becomes increasingly dangerous in as important a government agency as the PSC.
Three seats in the five-member PSC (including Koopman’s) are up for election in 2020. This is critical. Vote for change!
Jim Roach,
Missoula