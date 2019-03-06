About commodities you doubt
a modern man should do without:
Each American, it's reckoned,
melts a cup of ice a second,
so, by experts, now it's felt
Antarctica will finally melt,
which means we'll have encroaching shore
and water — 80 meters more.
In heating tropics, life won't fare
so well without conditioned air.
With thirties dust bowls looking lame
and forests all engulfed in flame,
the searing drought and savage storm
will come to be the daily norm
and this just slowly comes to light
'cause feedback loops take time to bite
and maybe you still feel alright
repeating lies with eyes shut tight,
but every day we don't curtail
is murder on a global scale.
T. Lincoln Ballard,
Missoula