Try 3 months for $3
Letter

About commodities you doubt

a modern man should do without:

Each American, it's reckoned,

melts a cup of ice a second,

so, by experts, now it's felt

Antarctica will finally melt,

which means we'll have encroaching shore

and water — 80 meters more.

In heating tropics, life won't fare

so well without conditioned air.

With thirties dust bowls looking lame

and forests all engulfed in flame,

the searing drought and savage storm

will come to be the daily norm

and this just slowly comes to light

'cause feedback loops take time to bite

and maybe you still feel alright

repeating lies with eyes shut tight,

but every day we don't curtail

is murder on a global scale.

T. Lincoln Ballard,

Missoula

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

Tags