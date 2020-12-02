 Skip to main content
Climate is primary reason for sea rise

In a Nov. 29 letter, Mike Dey said that “sea levels keep rising no matter what the climate does” and this is due to “space dust and erosion” that are causing the seas to “fill up with dirt.”

According to a paper in the Journal of Geology, the annual sediment carried to the sea by all the world’s rivers contributes to a sea level rise of 15 micrometers (0.000591 inches) per year, or 1.5 millimeters (mm) per century. Currently sea level rise is 3.2 mm per year and this rate is increasing every year. Thus, the sediment from all the world’s rivers contributes 0.5% of the annual increase in sea level.

Space dust adds about 40,000 tons per year to the mass of the earth. That is such a small amount that its contribution to sea level rise is not really measurable.

Dey is incorrect. Space dust and erosion are minimal contributors to sea level rise. The main contributors to sea level rise are thermal expansion as the oceans heat up due to a warmer climate from greenhouse gas emissions from human activities, and rapid melting of ice sheets and glaciers, again due to a warmer climate.

Chris Servheen,

Missoula

