Climate predictions haven't come true

"Ramping up the urgency" in Sunday's March 15 Missoulian has opinions but no solutions. Instead of wasting time protesting and waiting for the government to "do something" about the climate, go out and be productive — plant some trees!

Join the Trillion Trees collaboration. Trees are the best carbon sequesters. Eager volunteers are available. Geo-sequestration projects require highly skilled workers who insist on being paid. Instead of putting CO2 into the ground, those workers would be better employed stopping CO2 from coming out of the ground by putting out coal seam fires. Over 6,000 are burning worldwide. In addition to CO2 (which trees require), over a dozen toxic gases are also emitted.

Here is something that deserves serious thinking: Climate change disasters have been predicted since the 1960s, and continue today. None of the catastrophic predictions with due dates as of today have come true. Some false prophets predicted an ice-free arctic. Others predicted a Siberian climate for England.