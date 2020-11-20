Climate sabotage in Gianforte's DEQ

Through five decades of living, working, hiking, skiing, floating and gardening in Montana, I've seen obvious and growing effects climate change is having on our quality of life.

In another 50 years, my grandchildren will be suffering much more directly from an increasingly changed environment, and they will struggle to understand why their ancestors did so little to fight such a well-researched, existential emergency for so long.

History books will be thick with examples of our poor response, highlighted by deliberate acts of sabotage like the Donald Trump presidency and now Governor-elect Greg Gianforte's choice of his "team" gathered to build Montana's "Department of Environmental Quality."

Lance Schelvan,

Missoula

