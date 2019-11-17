I hear and read a whole lot of negativity about Hillary Clinton. I happen to think she would be a tremendously capable and successful female president for the four or eight years.
Then, since that particular gender issue had been solved, our nation could take the next positive steps in effective democratic leadership from the White House.
The feminine energy factor would have had at least four years to prove itself as being healing in nature, as welcoming cooperative international dialogue and interactions, and as demonstrating a nurturing rather than divisive and combative tone.
Bob McClellan,
Missoula