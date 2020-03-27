Closing doors to protect community

In response to the national crisis surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, the Great Harvest franchise office has released a statement that its bakeries will remain open for pick-up services across the country. However, the franchise office gives its local business owners wide latitude to conduct business as they see fit and this extends to decisions on whether it is safe to remain open at this time.

With the novel coronavirus spreading into our community here in Missoula, we have decided to shut down until further notice. We will be doing everything we can to reopen as soon as possible, but right now the health and safety of our staff, our customers and the community as a whole must take priority.

We would like to thank everyone for understanding our decision, and for doing their part to help the community get through this difficult time. The situation we are faced with is unprecedented and it will affect every one of us. But the response we have seen all over town, by businesses and individuals alike, has been inspiring.

Thank you for the unbelievable support over the past 25 years. Stay strong, Missoula!

Charlie Scheel,

Great Harvest,

Missoula

