Closing Marcus Daly kept hospital virus-free

Thanks to John Bishop and his team for having the foresight to close Marcus Daly Hospital to all visitors. By doing this, and by the diligence of the Bitterrooters in following the COVID-19 guidelines, our hospital is virus-free.

All across the nation, doctors, nurses, first responders and other medical personnel have been hailed as heroes, and rightfully so. They have worked tirelessly through this pandemic.

However, we must acknowledge the unsung heroes who work in every facility: those in maintenance, housekeeping, laundry, cafeteria, offices, records, technology. Also those in materials who make sure supplies are moved to where they are needed in a timely manner. Without these people, the heroes would be unable to do their jobs well.

Bonnie Roth,

Hamilton