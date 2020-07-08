Cobbans' strength, attitude an inspiration

The June 28 front-page feature on Pat and Linda Cobban was just wonderful. The Cobbans are productive, contributing members of our community, independent and resilient, and an inspiration to us all.

Happy and content, surrounded by a network of friends yet living on their own and taking care of each other, this couple's strength is nothing short of amazing. Smiling and positive through the many difficulties they have overcome, and succeeding in making their way through a world often unconcerned with such struggles, their courage inspires.