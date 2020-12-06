Collecting coats while DC spends

Once again many communities in Montana are collecting winter coats for children and adults. What a nice gesture to all who participate in this worthwhile cause. It is much needed. But! And yes, there is a but!

Look at our president. Donald Trump has played golf 285 times since he has been in the White House. This has cost us the taxpayers $142 million — just for one person to play golf. And we have to collect used coats for children of this country. Something is wrong with this picture.

Last year the United States gave foreign aid to 100 different countries at a cost of over $50 billion. But here at home we have to collect coats for our own children.

Last year 60 different corporations paid no federal taxes on a total of $79 billion in profits. Some even got money back from the government for paying no taxes. But yes, we are collecting coats for our own children.

Is there anybody sane in Washington, D.C.? Is there anybody sane in Congress? You already know the answer.

But please give your unneeded coats to help keep children warm this winter. Will things ever change?

LaVon D. Brillhart,

Dillon

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0