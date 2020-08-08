Color coded America

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I find it interesting that now if you are a Democrat you are blue, a Republican, red. I guess an Independent, white. Hmm, red, white or blue.

What's alarming to me, is the entry of Neo-Nazi and White Supremacists attitude in the Republican Party. Down south, they have been there forever. In Montana, they are the Aryan Nation. I think Jennifer Fielder, from Thompson Falls, might be one of them, but I don't know for sure. She is a Bundy sympathizer, wants to eliminate public lands.

Now we have a "Hollywood Cowboy" sheriff from Wibaux, who is backing an "out of state" politician, who he says knows more about Montana values than a Montanan! Really! Sheriff is probably an out-of-stater too. There is getting to be too many out-of-staters wanting to take over our state. Gianforte (East Coast), Daines (California), Rosendale (East Coast), Downing (California), Fielder (Washington), Usher (East Coast) and I believe half our legislature.

And now to Trump! He was a five time draft dodger. I would guess a 40 year tax dodger. All-time Honest Dodger - awesome.

And now we have Ronald Reagan's 11th commandment! This made the Republicans gutless to criticize a fellow Republican. Any military veteran that votes for Trump this next election is a disgrace to the military. Sempfer Fie!