Color coding human beings is wrong

I totally support the renaming of the Washington DC football team. The purpose of this letter is to help those who say they do not understand why the old name was racist. It is quite simple. Color coding our fellow human beings is divisive and just wrong. It is not only racist, it is also unChristian. Native Americans are not RED. Asian Americans are not YELLOW. African Americans are not Black. Latin Americans are not BROWN. I am not WHITE. If we want a united and peaceful country, we need to see and treat each other as individuals. Simple.