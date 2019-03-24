In a time when coal-fired generation is in decline, Colstrip power plants require yet more repairs, and states who once bought Montana’s coal energy turn to cleaner sources, Senate Bill 331 continues to try to load the risk of investing in coal shares on ratepayers.
Just a two weeks ago, citizens, legislators and lobbyists pointed out that Senate Bill 278 was bad policy. It allowed public utilities to buy shares in coal-fired generation for a dollar and made ratepayers subsidize maintenance and operation costs of such investments without Public Service Commission approval. Unsurprisingly, it failed.
SB 331 arose from its ashes. If you compare the bills you will note only a few differences. There now exists one more pro-coal preambulatory clause, an extra $100 filing fee, a clause stipulating that ratepayers are not responsible for shutdown/remediation costs, and a cap on how much total ratepayer money utilities could spend: $40 million every five years.
Moving from a review-free blank check for coal energy investment to a review-free $40 million check for coal energy investment is hardly a better deal for ratepayers.
Please, contact your legislator. Oppose Senate Bill 331.
Julian Adler,
Missoula