When extreme temperatures grip Montana, Colstrip provides reliable energy helping NorthWestern Energy meet customers’ needs. That will not change.
NorthWestern Energy, and specifically me, have repeatedly explained the critical value of our interest in Colstrip Unit 4 and Transmission System in meeting our customers’ needs during peak demand. Montana’s energy needs are substantially different than those in others states and we will always focus on what is best for Montana and our customers, which means working hard to maintain affordability and reliability and this includes Colstrip Unit 4.
While addressing the Board of Regents, I was asked about the state of the mining industry, of which coal is an important piece. My candid response in that context was speculative and driven by processes outside of Montana that are proposing varying outcomes regarding the future of Colstrip. Those processes are outside of our control, but we will continue to rely on Colstrip, a critical resource.
Providing reliable energy to our customers is a privilege and a responsibility every NorthWestern Energy employee takes very seriously. Our interest in Colstrip Unit 4 and the Colstrip Transmission System is critical to our continued safe and reliable energy service to our customers.
Mike Cashell,
You have free articles remaining.
vice president
of transmission,
NorthWestern Energy,
Butte