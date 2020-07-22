Column contained offensive terms

Column contained offensive terms

{{featured_button_text}}

Marty Essen's most recent leftist rant contained several offensive terms and statements.

Essen apparently believes those who do not agree with him are racist. He gave zero evidence to support him claim. The opinion (July 9) was pretty offensive for several reasons, and not simply because of his general and misguided statements on racism.

In addition, anybody submitting an opinion to your paper who uses the term "cancer" to describe a group of people they disagree with should probably be ignored. Pretty inappropriate and offensive.

Jeffrey Jenkins,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
2
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Charges reduced
Letters

Charges reduced

When Bradley Layton drove Ginny Merriam's 1982 Ford F250 up Van Buren Street at high speed (one witness estimated 65 mph) on the wrong side of…

The worst trail in Missoula
Letters

The worst trail in Missoula

Every time I’ve wandered past the M Trail parking lot in recent days, I’ve been struck by the diversity of license plates: Texas, Arizona, Cal…

Masks do not work
Letters

Masks do not work

If Donald Trump mandated masks, would everyone roll over so easily and become the mouth-breathing zombies I see everywhere? We all know who yo…

Where's the outrage?
Letters

Where's the outrage?

Where's the outrage? Where's the BLM? Where are the marchers? Where's the protests? Where's the rioting? Where's the looting? Where's the burning?

Where is the money?
Letters

Where is the money?

All of the millions that they allow for streets, education etc. Where is it? We need to have a state or federal auditor. He will go back six o…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News