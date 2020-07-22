Column contained offensive terms

Marty Essen's most recent leftist rant contained several offensive terms and statements.
Essen apparently believes those who do not agree with him are racist. He gave zero evidence to support him claim. The opinion (July 9) was pretty offensive for several reasons, and not simply because of his general and misguided statements on racism.
In addition, anybody submitting an opinion to your paper who uses the term "cancer" to describe a group of people they disagree with should probably be ignored. Pretty inappropriate and offensive.
Jeffrey Jenkins,
Missoula
