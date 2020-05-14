Column failed to provide facts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Once again (April 28) the Missoulian offers a fact-averse column by the conservative Carlsons. They weave their ideas around the noble title, “Freedom is woven into the fabric of America.” Fair enough — no argument there.

However, they contend that limitations imposed on Americans in the coronavirus fight deprive us of our constitutional rights; furthermore, it’s the Democrats’ fault! Democratic governors invoked “overarching regulations” intended to “promote their own liberal agendas.” (Like saving lives? Shame on them!) By implication, Donald Trump and Republican governors issued no limiting directives whatever.

The Carlsons assert that, after confusion over drive-in church services, citizens were deprived of their constitutional right of religious freedom. In truth, no one was prohibited from worshiping.

Then they righteously trot out the Second Amendment, claiming, “many governors and mayors curtailed the sale of firearms and ammunition.” But they cannot document this nonsense; in fact, firearms sales soared as the pandemic grew.